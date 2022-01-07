Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Leaf at first sight: how leaf-curling spiders pair up and build a family home

By Jess Marsh, Research fellow at the Harry Butler Institute, Murdoch University
Share this article
Have you recently spotted a spider peeking out from a brown, curled-up leaf in your garden?

Chances are you’re sharing your yard with the leaf-curling spider, Phonognatha graeffei (pronounced fon-og-natha greef-e-i), a fascinating member of the orb-weaving spider family Araneidae (pronounced aran-ee-i-dee).

This spider – found in each state and territory in Australia – builds its orb web in plants and places in it a special custom-built hiding spot: a curled up leaf.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nigeria destroys more than one million doses of Astra Zeneca mRNA vaccines
~ Tunisia: Free Arbitrarily Detained Ex-Justice Minister
~ Biden urges America to see the truth of Jan. 6 – and understand its place in history
~ The dangers of Québec’s pandemic curfew and the expansion of police discretionary powers
~ 2 years after Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752 was shot down in Iran, a new musical composition memorializes the victims
~ Multiracism: why we need to pay attention to the world’s many racisms
~ How democracy gets eroded – lessons from a Nixon expert
~ Surprisingly few animals die in wildfires – and that means we can help more in the aftermath
~ Vital Signs: Sydney to Newcastle fast rail makes sense. Making trains locally does not
~ As COVID rips through Australia, is Scott Morrison's media strategy starting to fail as well?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter