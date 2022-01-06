Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Free Arbitrarily Detained Ex-Justice Minister

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former Justice Minister Noureddine Bhiri (left) and former Interior Ministry employee Fethi Beldi are both in arbitrary detention in Tunisia since December 31, 2021. © 2011 AP Photo/Hassene Dridi; © 2021 Private (Tunis) – Tunisian authorities should immediately release a former justice minister, Noureddine Bhiri, from arbitrary detention, Human Rights Watch said today. Plainclothes police intercepted Bhiri on December 31, 2021 outside his home in Tunis and forced him into their vehicle, without showing an arrest warrant. His family did not know his whereabouts until…


