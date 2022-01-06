Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Independent media unable to cover protests in Kazakhstan

By jcavelier
NewsIndependent journalists and media are having major difficulties covering the unprecedented anti-government protests in Kazakhstan. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on President Tokayev to guarantee access to information and the freedom of reporters in the field.What with arbitrary arrests, police violence, blocked telecommunications and Internet cuts – after four days of massive protests triggered by a fuel price hike and after the declaration of a state


© Reporters without borders -


