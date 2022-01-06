Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

College students with young kids – especially mothers – find themselves in a time crunch

By Claire Wladis, Professor of Urban Education, CUNY Graduate Center
Share this article
College students with children have slightly higher GPAs but often take a longer time to graduate and are more likely to drop out of school.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Trinidad and Tobago loses three musical treasures at the start of 2022
~ Independent media unable to cover protests in Kazakhstan
~ Real shooting stars exist, but they aren't the streaks you see in a clear night sky
~ When endangered species recover, humans may need to make room for them – and it's not always easy
~ Underwater videos could help explain why thousands of starfish are stranded on Welsh beaches
~ The 'China shock' of trade in the 2000s reverberates in US politics and economics – and warns of the dangers for fossil fuel workers
~ Real estate in the metaverse is booming. Is it really such a crazy idea?
~ Can a Christian flag fly at city hall? The Supreme Court will have to decide
~ The Paris Agreement is working as intended, but we’ve still got a long way to go
~ Until we address chronic underfunding, Canada will keep failing at emergency management
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter