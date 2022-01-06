Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Don’t Look Up shows bashing people over the head with facts does not work

By Josh Ettinger, Doctoral Candidate, School of Geography and the Environment, University of Oxford
The global top three programmes on Netflix currently include the heroic quest of a monster hunter; the escapades of an American woman in Paris; and, at number one, a dark comedy about climate change called Don’t Look Up.

The film, directed by Adam McKay and featuring a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, tells the story of two scientists who spot a comet rushing toward imminent destruction of Earth. We follow their ill-fated attempts to convince society to act on this…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


