Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

State capture report chronicles extent of corruption in South Africa. But will action follow?

By Richard Calland, Associate Professor in Public Law, University of Cape Town
The inquiry’s findings could be a defining moment for South Africa, but only if the work of the Commission leads to concrete action and systemic change.The Conversation


