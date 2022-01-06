Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Germany: Syria Torture Trial Verdict Near

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The courtroom in Koblenz, Germany on June 16, 2021.  Illustration © 2021 Moner Alkadri for Human Rights Watch (Berlin) – A verdict by a court in Germany in a watershed case for torture survivors and international justice is expected in January 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. The trial, involving charges of crimes against humanity against an alleged former Syrian intelligence officer, is the first anywhere in the world for state-sponsored torture in Syria. Human Rights Watch issued a question-and-answer document and a feature article to provide context and highlight…


© Human Rights Watch -


