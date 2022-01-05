Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Understanding monsoon culture in Nepal

By Nepali Times
Nepali Sanskritist and scholar Gautama Vajra Vajracharya explains his studies on the Vedic frog hymns, and the meaning of the name of Vasudeva, father of Hindu deity Kṛiṣhṇa.


© Global Voices -


