Human Rights Observatory

The myth of a stable Kazakhstan is shattered within a day as neighbours watch anxiously

By Filip Noubel
In one day Kazakhstan dismissed its government, shut down the internet, and imposed a national curfew. People destroyed or took over key government buildings and even the airport in Almaty.


© Global Voices -


