From speed viewing to watching the end first: how streaming has changed the way we consume TV
By Stephanie Feiereisen, Associate Professor of Marketing, Montpellier Business School – UGEI
Cristel Antonia Russell, Professor of Marketing, Pepperdine University
Dina Rasolofoarison, Maitresse de Conférences en Marketing et Communication, Université Paris Dauphine – PSL
Hope Schau, Eller Professor of Marketing, University of Arizona
Some viewers purposefully seek out spoilers, others skip scenes with characters they don’t like. The advent of streaming has made viewers more actives and producers should take note.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 5, 2022