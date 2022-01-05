Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From speed viewing to watching the end first: how streaming has changed the way we consume TV

By Stephanie Feiereisen, Associate Professor of Marketing, Montpellier Business School – UGEI
Cristel Antonia Russell, Professor of Marketing, Pepperdine University
Dina Rasolofoarison, Maitresse de Conférences en Marketing et Communication, Université Paris Dauphine – PSL
Hope Schau, Eller Professor of Marketing, University of Arizona
Some viewers purposefully seek out spoilers, others skip scenes with characters they don’t like. The advent of streaming has made viewers more actives and producers should take note.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


