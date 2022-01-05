Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A simple calculation can stop artificial intelligence sending you broke

By Evan Shellshear, Industry Fellow, The University of Queensland
Len Coote, The University of Queensland
It’s easy to be swayed by the grand promises of AI. But new technology is not the solution to everything. Do your sums first.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


