Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A competitive cooking show puts a humble fermented rice dish on the global stage

By Aditi Sen, Assistant Professor, History, Queen's University, Ontario
It was Kishwar Chowdhury, a competitor and second runner-up on the 13th season of MasterChef Australia, who made a dish called panta bhat internationally famous. A rather humble dish from eastern India (Assam, Odisha and West Bengal) and Bangladesh, one could never have imagined it achieving such a level of critical acclaim.

Panta bhat is cooked parboiled rice that is soaked in cold water and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


