Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan : radio station owners discuss economic problems, self-censorship

By rezam
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) backs the calls voiced by representatives of 85 provincial radio stations in Afghanistan in response to the problems they have encountered since the Taliban took power last August. Above all, they are asking the country’s new authorities to give them better access to information and to allow women journalists to work freely.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Learn time management to make those New Year's resolutions stick
~ Insurance isn't enough: Governments need to do better on natural disaster resilience
~ A competitive cooking show puts a humble fermented rice dish on the global stage
~ Increasing numbers of physical attacks on European journalists as they report on COVID and other stories
~ Five chemistry research projects that you can get involved in
~ Parklets, traffic-free zones and outdoor eating: how COVID is tranforming our cities
~ Integrating health and social care: seven steps for success
~ COVID is caused by a virus – so why are researchers treating it with antibiotics?
~ Faroe Islands superspreader event: why transmission among the triple-vaxxed shouldn't alarm you
~ Charity shops: why they beat the rest of the high street as a retail experience
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter