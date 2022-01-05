Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Integrating health and social care: seven steps for success

By John Connolly, Professor of Public Policy, University of the West of Scotland
Share this article
The deaths of huge numbers of the elderly in our care homes due to COVID-19 made clear the need to integrate our health and social care services. Here’s what needs to be done.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Afghanistan : radio station owners discuss economic problems, self-censorship
~ COVID is caused by a virus – so why are researchers treating it with antibiotics?
~ Faroe Islands superspreader event: why transmission among the triple-vaxxed shouldn't alarm you
~ Charity shops: why they beat the rest of the high street as a retail experience
~ What's the difference between sugar, other natural sweeteners and artificial sweeteners? A food chemist explains sweet science
~ 'Don’t Look Up': Hollywood's primer on climate denial illustrates 5 myths that fuel rejection of science
~ How cybercriminals turn paper checks stolen from mailboxes into bitcoin
~ When researchers don't have the proteins they need, they can get AI to 'hallucinate' new structures
~ Online tools put will-writing in reach for most people – but they're not the end of the line for producing a legally binding document
~ After Afghanistan, US military presence abroad faces domestic and foreign opposition in 2022
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter