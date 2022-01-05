Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Faroe Islands superspreader event: why transmission among the triple-vaxxed shouldn't alarm you

By Andrew Lee, Professor of Public Health, University of Sheffield
When the omicron variant first emerged in South Africa in November 2021, there was a lot of alarm at the exponential spread of the infection. This phenomenal speed of spread exceeds what we saw with previous variants. This trend has been mirrored elsewhere in the world, including the UK where the number of infections was doubling every two days in early December. What caused further concern was that this rapid spread was occurring in a highly…The Conversation


