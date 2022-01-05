Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Charity shops: why they beat the rest of the high street as a retail experience

By Esther Pugh, Senior Lecturer in Retail Marketing and Consumer Behaviour, Leeds Beckett University
A bone china teapot, a pair of leather brogues, a poetry book, a velvet coat, an embroidered tablecloth and a saucepan. These are just a few of the things I have recently bought from charity shops – where someone else’s trash became my treasure.

I have also donated a big bag full of unwanted toys and games. Hopefully, my cast-offs are destined to become the precious discoveries of others too, stumbled across in a serendipitous browsing session.

This circular relationship is just one of the many joys of charity shops. They extend the usefulness of objects, which instead…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


