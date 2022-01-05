Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: why didn't other creatures evolve the intelligence humans have?

By Barry Bogin, Professor of Biological Anthropology (Emeritus), Loughborough University
Share this article
If humans and other animals were living in the same environment, why didn’t other animals evolve like us? – Sami, aged 13, London, UK

This is a brilliant question. Humans have evolved differently to other animals. We have much bigger brains relative to body size and in absolute size than other mammals, and have a level of intelligence that other animals don’t.

There are many advantages to intelligence, such as the ability to plan and cooperate, innovate new techniques and share information about what works.

The reason that living things evolve…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Fuel protests spill over into political demands across Kazakhstan
~ Ethiopia: Returned Tigrayans Detained, Abused
~ Russia wants to force the US to respect the UN Charter, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Secrecy surrounding Djokovic's medical exemption means star can expect a hostile reception on centre court
~ From COVID control to chaos – what now for Australia? Two pathways lie before us
~ Why it’s grim, but unsurprising, that the U.S. Capitol attack looked like it was out of a 'zombie movie'
~ The reasons for science skepticism can be complex and founded on real concerns
~ Out of darkness, hope: A New Year chat with Jamaican artist Richard Nattoo
~ From Facebook to Volkswagen and Samsung: why national stereotypes matter during corporate crises
~ House dust from 35 countries reveals our global toxic contaminant exposure and health risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter