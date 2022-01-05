Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fuel protests spill over into political demands across Kazakhstan

By Paolo Sorbello
A regional dispute over higher fuel prices turned into a mass protest across Kazakhstan, where people demand more freedom, while the government sent special forces to disperse the crowds.


© Global Voices -


