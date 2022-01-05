Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Returned Tigrayans Detained, Abused

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Ethiopian migrants returned from Saudi Arabia arrive at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on July 7, 2021. © 2021 Minasse Wondimu Hailu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (Beirut) – Ethiopian authorities have arbitrarily detained, mistreated, and forcibly disappeared thousands of ethnic Tigrayans recently deported from Saudi Arabia, Human Rights Watch said today. Saudi Arabia should stop holding Tigrayans in abhorrent conditions and deporting them to Ethiopia, and instead help the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to provide them…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Russia wants to force the US to respect the UN Charter, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Secrecy surrounding Djokovic's medical exemption means star can expect a hostile reception on centre court
~ From COVID control to chaos – what now for Australia? Two pathways lie before us
~ Why it’s grim, but unsurprising, that the U.S. Capitol attack looked like it was out of a 'zombie movie'
~ The reasons for science skepticism can be complex and founded on real concerns
~ Out of darkness, hope: A New Year chat with Jamaican artist Richard Nattoo
~ From Facebook to Volkswagen and Samsung: why national stereotypes matter during corporate crises
~ House dust from 35 countries reveals our global toxic contaminant exposure and health risk
~ Learn how to make a sonobe unit in origami – and unlock a world of mathematical wonder
~ 4 plant-based foods to eat every week (and why science suggests they're good for you)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter