Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Facebook to Volkswagen and Samsung: why national stereotypes matter during corporate crises

By Timo Mandler, Associate Professor of Marketing & International Business, TBS Business School
Camilla Barbarossa, Professeure en marketing RSE, TBS Business School
Share this article
At the end of 2021, Facebook experienced the perfect storm.

On October 4, the company’s services experienced an outage that lasted six hours during which 2.9 billion users were not able to access Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus due to a technical error. The estimated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ House dust from 35 countries reveals our global toxic contaminant exposure and health risk
~ Learn how to make a sonobe unit in origami – and unlock a world of mathematical wonder
~ 4 plant-based foods to eat every week (and why science suggests they're good for you)
~ Republicans draw from apocalyptic narratives to inform 'Demoncrat' conspiracy theories
~ Indian women journalists “auctioned” on sexist and discriminatory website
~ In Latin American, not only abortions but miscarriages can lead to jail time
~ U.S. abortion bans compel women to be not just Good Samaritans, but 'splendid' ones
~ Tourette's syndrome: just a joke?
~ Describing the U.S. Capitol attackers as out of a ‘zombie movie’ was unsurprising, given the rise of apocalyptic narratives
~ Coronavirus and culture wars: Spain's bullfighting industry faces a crunch point in 2022
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter