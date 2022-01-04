Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

U.S. abortion bans compel women to be not just Good Samaritans, but 'splendid' ones

By Kimberley Brownlee, Canada Research Chair in Ethics and Political & Social Philosophy, University of British Columbia
Share this article
50 years ago, a noted U.S. philosopher argued that banning abortion forces women to go above and beyond to help an unborn fetus. What other individual rights are at stake if Roe vs. Wade is overturned?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Indian women journalists “auctioned” on sexist and discriminatory website
~ In Latin American, not only abortions but miscarriages can lead to jail time
~ Tourette's syndrome: just a joke?
~ Describing the U.S. Capitol attackers as out of a ‘zombie movie’ was unsurprising, given the rise of apocalyptic narratives
~ Coronavirus and culture wars: Spain's bullfighting industry faces a crunch point in 2022
~ 'Sextortion' leads to financial losses and psychological trauma. Here's what to look out for on dating apps
~ Google removes YouTube ads featuring interrogations of Belarusian political prisoners
~ Two Togolese journalists freed but subjected to absurd judicial controls
~ 'Dataraising' – when you're asked to chip in with data instead of money
~ How changing parental beliefs can build stronger vocabulary and math skills for young children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter