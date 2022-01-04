Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Coronavirus and culture wars: Spain's bullfighting industry faces a crunch point in 2022

By Duncan Wheeler, Professor in Spanish Studies, University of Leeds
In the end it may be a broken business model rather than animal rights activism that finally forces matadors to hang up their capes for good.The Conversation


