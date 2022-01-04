Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two Togolese journalists freed but subjected to absurd judicial controls

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Togo’s authorities to rescind the extremely strict and unjustified judicial controls placed on two newspaper editors as a condition for their release on 31 December after three weeks in prison in the capital, Lomé, on charges of defaming and insulting two government ministers. L’Alternative editor Ferdinand Ayité and Fraternité editor Joël Egah have had to surrender their passports, they cannot leave Togo, they must visit the judge in charge o


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


