How changing parental beliefs can build stronger vocabulary and math skills for young children
By Julie Pernaudet, Research Associate in Economics, University of Chicago
Dana Suskind, Professor of Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Chicago
John List, Professor of Economics, University of Chicago
Demonstrating for parents how to talk with their babies and toddlers can improve kids’ vocabulary and math skills, new research finds.
- Tuesday, January 4, 2022