Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why does experiencing 'flow' feel so good? A communication scientist explains

By Richard Huskey, Assistant Professor of Communication and Cognitive Science, University of California, Davis
Share this article
Research shows that people with more flow in their lives had a higher sense of well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic. Scientists are beginning to explore what happens in the brain during flow.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Two Togolese journalists freed but subjected to absurd judicial controls
~ 'Dataraising' – when you're asked to chip in with data instead of money
~ How changing parental beliefs can build stronger vocabulary and math skills for young children
~ What is pay-as-you-throw? A waste expert explains
~ Future engineers need to understand their work's human impact – here's how my classes prepare students to tackle problems like climate change
~ Zoos and aquariums shift to a new standard of 'animal welfare' that depends on deeper understanding of animals' lives
~ The promise of repairing bones and tendons with human-made materials
~ World economy in 2022: the big factors to watch closely
~ Morrison's political judgement goes missing on rapid antigen test debacle
~ Suspended jail terms for journalists in Niger who published report on corruption
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter