Scientific certainty survival kit: How to push back against skeptics who exploit uncertainty for political gain
By Paul Frost, David Schindler Professor of Aquatic Science, Trent University
Marguerite Xenopoulos, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Global Change of Freshwater Ecosystems, Trent University
Michael Epp, Associate Professor of Cultural Studies, Trent University
Michael Hickson, Associate Professor, Department of Philosophy, Trent University
Skeptics may make demands for absolute certainty to undermine science and delay action. Critiques may not be in the interest of advancing science and public health, but by someone with an agenda.
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 3rd 2022