Human Rights Observatory

Cabinet papers 2001: how 'securitisation' became a mindset to dominate Australian politics for a generation

By Chris Wallace, Associate Professor, 50/50 By 2030 Foundation, Faculty of Business Government & Law, University of Canberra
The rhetoric and policy focus of the Howard government in the wake of the Tampa crisis and the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001 changed dramatically – and the effects are still being felt today.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


