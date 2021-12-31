Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Independent TV journalist sentenced to five years in prison in Vietnam

By asie2
NewsLe Trong Hung, a Vietnamese journalist who often covered corruption for the independent social media TV news channel he helped to found, was sentenced today to five years in prison on a charge of “anti-state propaganda.” Reporters Without Borders (RSF) demands his immediate release and insists that his conviction is overturned.


© Reporters without borders -


Vietnam: Independent TV journalist sentenced to five years in prison in Vietnam
