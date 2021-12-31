Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Weightlifting: how beginners can get started this new year

By Athalie Redwood-Brown, Senior Lecturer in Performance Analysis of Sport, Nottingham Trent University
Angus Hunter, Professor in Neuromuscular Physiology and Head of Sport Sciences, Nottingham Trent University
Share this article
Weightlifting has become increasingly popular with people looking to get in shape. Not only can it be a great way to lose weight, it can also build strength and prevent muscle loss as we age.

But knowing how to start weightlifting can be intimidating, especially if you haven’t been a regular gym user, or typically enjoy doing other types of exercise, like running.

Here a couple…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Six big digital trends to watch in 2022
~ New Year's resolutions – if the future is preordained can we really change?
~ How to make Dry January a success
~ From saunas to flesh-eating bugs: great long reads of 2021
~ Listening to the ocean reveals a hidden world – and how we might save it
~ How Australia’s biggest wine-growing region came to pioneer alcohol control
~ Is The Matrix a trans film? Revisiting the Wachowskis through a trans lens
~ The messy history of our modern, Western calendar
~ No, putting a spoon in an open bottle of champagne doesn't keep it bubbly – but there is a better way
~ Orright you spunkrats, here's where all our Aussie summertime language came from
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter