Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Libyans express anger over delay to much-awaited presidential vote

By Dahlia Kholaif
Following a decade of turmoil, Libyans were keen to vote for their freely-elected president in hopes it would usher their country back to normalcy. But challenges came in the way.


© Global Voices -


