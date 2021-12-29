Tolerance.ca
Why COVID-19 means the era of ever cheaper air travel could be over

By David Beirman, Senior Lecturer, Tourism, University of Technology Sydney
After its worst two years since the second world war, 2022 is looking brighter for the global airline industry. For passengers, though, the chance to travel at low cost again may prove short-lived.

In 2020 international passenger demand was less than 25% that of 2019, according to the International Air Transport Association. 2021 data isn’t yet available, but the hiccups of the Delta and Omicron variants make the association’s forecasts of 50% of 2019 levels look optimistic.

With international…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


