Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why has my home been overrun by pantry moths and how do I get rid of them? An expert explains

By Tanya Latty, Associate professor, University of Sydney
Share this article
Unfortunately, it’s likely you brought them home yourself. Most pantry moth infestations probably start when we inadvertently bring home eggs and caterpillars in our dried foods.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ghislaine Maxwell guilty in Epstein sex trafficking trial: What the case revealed about female sex offenders
~ Libyans express anger over delay to much-awaited presidential vote
~ Why COVID-19 means the era of ever cheaper air travel could be over
~ 5 things research from twins taught us about health, behaviour and what makes us unique
~ Up on a roof: why New Zealand's move towards greater urban density should see a rooftop revolution
~ From Chicago to West Side Story, how to successfully adapt a musical from stage to screen
~ Orchid hunting has come a long way. In 5 steps you can join a national research effort
~ Portugal: Human rights activist fighting racism wins international award
~ Where is Qatari human rights defender Noof Al-Maadeed?
~ RSF calls for revision of Azerbaijani bill legalising censorship
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter