Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigerian journalist to appear before judge after being held arbitrarily for two months

By assistante Afrique
Share this article
NewsOn the eve of his appearance before a judge tomorrow, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the prolonged arbitrary detention of Luka Binniyat, a journalist who is charged with cyber-crime and false information in his coverage of massacres in Kaduna state, in northern Nigeria.A reporter for The Epoch Times, a newspaper based in the United States, Binniyat has been held ever since his arrest on 4 November in connection with an


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Take a closer look: how more and more students are catching the citizen science bug
~ When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it's an emergency
~ Explainer: what is corporate social responsibility or CSR – and what do investors need to know?
~ River stories, culture wars, share house sagas: 5 of the best podcasts of 2021
~ The epic, 550-million-year story of Uluṟu, and the spectacular forces that led to its formation
~ Has the pandemic fundamentally changed our ethics?
~ Reporter killed in Myanmar military attack near Thai border
~ Serbia unable to render justice to reporter whose home was torched
~ Beyond Sherlock Holmes: five Victorian detective stories you must read
~ Five ways the internet era has changed British English – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter