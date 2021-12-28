Tolerance.ca
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it's an emergency

By Natasha Yates, Assistant Professor, General Practice, Bond University
As a GP, bad headaches are among the most common topics I’m asked about. Here’s how you can assess whether to stay home, see a doctor — or head straight to emergency.The Conversation


