Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

4 New Year's resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

By Viniece Jennings, Assistant Professor of Public Health, Agnes Scott College
Share this article
An environmental health scholar shares four resolutions to improve your relationship with the environment – and its prospects for the future.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Not all calories are equal – a dietitian explains the different ways the kinds of foods you eat matter to your body
~ What will 2022 bring in the way of misinformation on social media? 3 experts weigh in
~ From a lifelong passion for ants, E.O. Wilson guided humanity to think of sustainability
~ Why do we feel so 'blah' after Christmas?
~ What will your Christmas dinner look like in 2050?
~ Retirement communities: ageism exists even among the elderly – new research
~ China: RSF urges for release of ailing Covid-19 reporter Zhang Zhan on the one-year anniversary of her sentence
~ Minsk Parliament recognizes genocide of Belarusian people
~ Hunting galaxies far far away – here's how anyone can explore the universe
~ Meet the maggot: how this flesh-loving, butt-breathing marvel helps us solve murders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter