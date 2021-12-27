Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China: RSF urges for release of ailing Covid-19 reporter Zhang Zhan on the one-year anniversary of her sentence

By hytang
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges for the release of Chinese Covid-19 journalist and 2021 RSF Press Freedom laureate Zhang Zhan, who was sentenced to four years in prison one year ago for covering Covid-19, and is now facing impending death.Tuesday 28th December will mark one year since Zhang Zhan, a Chinese journalist who covered the first weeks of the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan, was sentenced to four years in prison


