Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should I pay off the mortgage ASAP or top up my superannuation? 4 questions to ask yourself

By Di Johnson, Lecturer in Finance, Griffith University
Share this article
Depending on circumstances, it may be time to re-think the bias to paying down housing debt over wealth accumulation in super. At least to do the sums, so you can make an informed choice.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hunting galaxies far far away – here's how anyone can explore the universe
~ Meet the maggot: how this flesh-loving, butt-breathing marvel helps us solve murders
~ Slip, slop, slurp! The surprising science of sunscreen, sand and ice cream
~ Learning to live with the 'messy, complicated history' of how Aotearoa New Zealand was colonised
~ Like songs, the best graphs tell stories. Here are my 10 favourites from 2021
~ Twitter ignores Malaysian government's request to censor Tweets about flood response
~ Archbishop Desmond Tutu: father of South Africa's 'rainbow nation'
~ DR Congo: Protesters Shot Dead, Wounded in Goma
~ RSF asks Polish president not to sign draconian “Lex TVN” bill into law
~ Lebanon to deport Bahraini opposition Al-Wefaq members in unprecedented move
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter