Human Rights Observatory

Learning to live with the 'messy, complicated history' of how Aotearoa New Zealand was colonised

By Richard Shaw, Professor of Politics, Massey University
Like it or not, many Pākehā New Zealanders are the beneficiaries of a colonial settlement system based on dispossession and alienation. How can the past and present be reconciled honestly?The Conversation


© The Conversation -


