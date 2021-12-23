Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How common is the 'Common Era?' How A.D. and C.E. took over counting years

By Miriamne Ara Krummel, Professor of English, University of Dayton
Share this article
On Dec. 31, people from cultures all around the world will be raising a toast to welcome in A.D. 2022. Few of them will think about the fact that A.D. signals “anno Domini,” Latin for “in the year of our Lord.” In A.D. temporality – the one acknowledged by most societies today – next year marks 2023 years since the purported birth of Jesus Christ.

So why are we all toasting this new year, given that most of the world’s nearly 8 billion people aren’t Christians?

My fascination with time was nurtured by the millennium and the hype that surrounded its approach, as the globe…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Serbian authorities accused of spying on visiting Russian citizens at behest of Kremlin
~ RSF advocates for protection of journalists and against impunity on international press freedom mission to Mexico
~ Manchin takes aim at Build Back Better, but his real focus is on West Virginia
~ The hidden maths behind our favourite Christmas films
~ Winter road salting has year-round consequences
~ Handel's 'Messiah' today: How classical music is contending with its colonial past and present
~ New study reveals intensified housing inequality in Canada from 1981 to 2016
~ One Health: A crucial approach to preventing and preparing for future pandemics
~ Have an Instagram account for your pet? Love sharing funny animal videos? You're part of the cute economy
~ How common is the 'Common Era?' How A.D. and C.E. took over time
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter