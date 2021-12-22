Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Feeling stressed? It's 'a bit weird', but tapping helps – and it's easy to learn

By Peta Stapleton, Associate Professor in Psychology, Bond University
Emotional Freedom Techniques, known as tapping, are an approach to stress relief that more than 100 randomised clinical trials have shown is effective.The Conversation


