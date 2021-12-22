Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Louis C.K.: Sexual misconduct and the pursuit of justice

By Christopher J. Schneider, Professor of Sociology, Brandon University
Stacey Hannem, Professor of Criminology, Wilfrid Laurier University
Share this article
Cancel culture is what is left when people who have caused harm fail to actively accept responsibility and work to repair that harm.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID-19 home testing kits: should we be worried about their environmental impact?
~ Generic drug names provide information for doctors, so why is Health Canada promoting the use of pharma brand names?
~ UN Members Should Stand Strong on Human Rights Funding
~ The radical history of scrapbooks – and why activists still use them today
~ As spiritualism's popularity grows, photographer Shannon Taggart takes viewers inside the world of séances, mediums and orbs
~ Sports card explosion holds promise for keeping kids engaged in math
~ The Massachusetts flag glorifies the violence committed by colonizers – Native Americans want it changed
~ 2021: a year physicists asked, 'What lies beyond the Standard Model?'
~ What is Log4j? A cybersecurity expert explains the latest internet vulnerability, how bad it is and what's at stake
~ Stress is contagious in relationships – here's what you can do to support your partner and boost your own health during the holidays and beyond
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter