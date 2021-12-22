Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

L’Alternative newspaper targeted by Togo’s government

By assistante Afrique
Share this article
NewsAfter repeatedly targeting the biweekly newspaper L’Alternative in recent years with administrative sanctions, judicial proceedings and surveillance, Togo’s authorities have finally jailed its editor, Ferdinand Ayité. Attempts have often been made to intimidate Ayité during his 20 or so years as a journalist but this is the first time he has found himself in a cell.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ The radical history of scrapbooks – and why activists still use them today
~ As spiritualism's popularity grows, photographer Shannon Taggart takes viewers inside the world of séances, mediums and orbs
~ Sports card explosion holds promise for keeping kids engaged in math
~ The Massachusetts flag glorifies the violence committed by colonizers – Native Americans want it changed
~ 2021: a year physicists asked, 'What lies beyond the Standard Model?'
~ What is Log4j? A cybersecurity expert explains the latest internet vulnerability, how bad it is and what's at stake
~ Stress is contagious in relationships – here's what you can do to support your partner and boost your own health during the holidays and beyond
~ Medical technologies have been central to US pandemic response – but social behaviors matter just as much
~ Biden to expand access to at-home COVID kits: 4 essential reads on the critical role of rapid tests
~ During a COVID-19 surge, ‘crisis standards of care’ involve excruciating choices and impossible ethical decisions for hospital staff
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter