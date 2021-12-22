Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five climate-related factors to consider before buying a home

By Chris Medland, PhD Candidate, University of Surrey
In the UK, where house prices have reached historic highs and there is a shortage of homes available, the pressure on the property market is stark.

And as with any market these days, there are environmental factors to consider. So for those who can afford to buy their own home, it is worth remembering that within the lifetime…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


