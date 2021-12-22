Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Omicron: what the next few weeks will look like

By Adam Kleczkowski, Professor of Mathematics and Statistics, University of Strathclyde
Omicron, the latest variant of concern, was discovered in samples collected on November 8 in South Africa. It rapidly replaced delta as the dominant variant in the country and now accounts for nearly 100% of cases in South Africa.

Since then, this latest “variant of concern” has since spread throughout…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


