Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wheel of Time is set thousands of years from now, yet it's still burdened with today's climate change

By Dann Mitchell, Professor of Climate Science, University of Bristol
Emily Ball, PhD Candidate, Climate Science, University of Bristol
Rebecca Áilish Atkinson, Research Fellow, Cognitive Psychology, University of Sussex
Sebastian Steinig, Research Associate in Paleoclimate Modelling, University of Bristol
Share this article
Wheel of Time, the 14-book epic fantasy now turned into an Amazon Prime TV series, is a medieval-style adventure set in the Third Age of the World of the Wheel. While not explicit in the storyline, notes from the late author suggest that the First Age was actually modern-day Earth, which ended with a dramatic event (perhaps even climate change). From these notes, we estimate the show takes place around 18,000 years from today.

For climate scientists like us, this poses an interesting question: would today’s climate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Income inequality and COVID-19: We are in the same storm, but not in the same boat
~ How to make up your mind about the pros and cons of nuclear power
~ Cardboardeaux, bag-in-box, and goon: why Australia's love affair with boxed wine endures
~ Are you a more holistic or analytic thinker? Take this quiz to find out
~ The real reason to worry about sharks in Australian waters this summer: 1 in 8 are endangered
~ The history of the shopping centre Santa, and how he became a staple of the festive season
~ Don't fret about buying the 'right' toy – any toy is educational if you support kids in their play
~ In 2021 #MeToo finally made it to #Auspol – what happens next?
~ Covid-19, Security Concerns Threaten Cameroon Football Tournament
~ Nickel oxide is a material that can 'learn' like animals and could help further artificial intelligence research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter