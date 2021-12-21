Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The real reason to worry about sharks in Australian waters this summer: 1 in 8 are endangered

By Peter Kyne, Senior Research Fellow in conservation biology, Charles Darwin University
No country has a higher diversity of sharks than Australia. That means we have a special responsibility to protect them.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


