Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dinosaur embryo discovery: rare fossil suggests dinosaurs had similar pre-hatching posture to modern birds

By Fion Waisum Ma, PhD Student, Palaeobiology, University of Birmingham
The little dinosaur is curled up inside its shell the same way birds do before hatching, shedding new light on the link between the behaviour of dinosaurs and modern birds.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


