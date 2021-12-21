Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Home for the holidays and worried about an older relative? Make observations, not assumptions

By Laurie Archbald-Pannone, Associate Professor of Medicine, Geriatrics, University of Virginia
With the second holiday season of the pandemic upon us, many people will have the opportunity to rejoin family and friends for celebrations. The pandemic has kept many of us apart longer than expected, and it may have been months since we’ve visited with our loved ones. In addition to enjoying food, folks and fun, there may be some not-so-pleasant surprises.

As a geriatrician, I often see patients whose families voice concerns about their health or well-being. This can be especially heightened…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


