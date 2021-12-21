Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Since the Taliban takeover, 40% of Afghan media have closed, 80% of women journalists have lost their jobs

By nlepetit
NewsA survey by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Afghan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA) shows a radical change in the Afghan media landscape since the Taliban took power. A total of 231 media outlets have had to close and more than 6,400 journalists have lost their jobs since 15 August. Women journalists have been hit hardest, with four out of five no longer working. The Taliban takeover’s impact on Afghanistan’s media has been dramatic, according to the survey by RSF and its local partner, the AIJA.


© Reporters without borders -


