Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Mission impossible?': tracking political misinformation and disinformation on TikTok

By Nuurrianti Jalli, Assistant Professor of Communication Studies College of Arts and Sciences Department of Languages, Literature, and Communication Studies, Northern State University
TikTok is one of the top five social media platforms in the world this year.

In Southeast Asia last year, 198 million people, about 29% of the region’s population, used TikTok. It is not an exaggeration to say the platform has become one of, if not the souk of ideas and opinions for the people…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


